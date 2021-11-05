Rector Scanner returns with 2 complementary twin-EP’s under the title ‘Das Mädchen aus dem All’

The Berlin-based vintage electronic project Rector Scanner (the retro electropop side-project of the EBM duo AD:keY) has released two complementary twin-EP’s today under the title “Das Mädchen aus dem All”.

Both EPs are available now on the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp.

The EP1 edition offers 6 new versions/remixes of tracks taken from the band’s recent comeback album “Radioteleskop” plus the exclusive instrumental “Sternenschiffe”. Besides the single and maxi versions of the title song you also get upbeat remixes by Datapop, Metroland, plus new editions of “Utopia” and “Epsilon Tucanae”.

The EP2 edition offers 7 new versions/remixes of tracks taken from “Radioteleskop” plus the exclusive “Sattelit”. Included are 3 versions of the title song featuring an extended remix by 808 Dot Pop, a Düsseldorf-like mix of “Radioteleskop” next to 3 different takes of the song “Epsilon Tucanae” including a techno dance remix by Berlin electro musician and producer Eric Masch, who operates here under the name “MA = ST + ER”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/das-m-dchen-aus-dem-all-ep-i">Das Mädchen aus dem All EP I by RECTOR SCANNER</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/das-m-dchen-aus-dem-all-ep-ii">Das Mädchen aus dem All EP II by RECTOR SCANNER</a>