CZARINA – Arcana (Album – darkTunes Music Group)
Genre/Influences: Pop-Rock, Ethereal, Gothic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: New-York (USA) native Vero Faye Kitsuné is…
Genre/Influences: Pop-Rock, Ethereal, Gothic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: New-York (USA) native Vero Faye Kitsuné is operating from Spain. “Arcana” is her second full length album -the first one released by darkTunes, featuring ten songs.
Content: It’s nearly impossible defining the sound of this artist which rather sounds like the offspring between multiple influences. The songs have been composed with guitar and electronic arrangements. There’s an Ethereal touch running through some songs and which is also emerging from passages with choirs. The songs are dreamy but also powerful, melodic and still into a kind of Dark-Rock style mixed with Qntal. One of the songs is a cover version of Siouxsie & The Banshees’ famous “Cities In Dust”. The album ends with an instrumental edit of the song “Lost Lands”.
+ + + : CZARINA took me by surprise for its originality. The way all different influences have been brought together is remarkable but still very efficient. I like the melodic aspect of the songs but also the Ethereal influences. I more than once got the feeling of hearing Qntal mixed with Rock and Pop music. Several songs have a true elevating effect. There are several cool songs but I especially recommend “Wonderland”, “Atomic: Ad Initvm”, “Medusa” and “Excelsior”. The final songs which is an instrumental piece also is an attention grabber.
– – – : I don’t have real minus points to mention and I’m still convinced CZARINA has the potential to do better.
Conclusion: CZARINA’s “Arcana”-album is a true artistic music piece merging originality together with efficiency.
Best songs: “Wonderland”, “Atomic: Ad Initvm”, “Medusa”, “Excelsior”, “Lost Lands”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.czarina.com / www.facebook.com/czarinanyc
