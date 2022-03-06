Absolution Festival announces dates and lineup for 2022 edition

The post-punk / dark electronic music festival Absolution has announced it’s full line up and dates.

Absolution will be taking place October 6th-8th in Tampa (Ybor City), FL. In it’s third year, the festival is once again featuring acts within the post-punk, industrial, darkwave, and synthpop genres.

Headlining Absolution this year will be UK artists The KVB, French EBM act Minuit Machine, and post-punk Californians Creux Lies. The festival also features special performances from Italian darkwave/post-punk artists Hapax, and UK synthpop group Empathy Test. Additional artists playing include The Foreign Resort, Traitrs, Bestial Mouths, The French Police, SYZYGYX, XTR Human, Corlyx, Glass Spells, Hexheart, The Purge, Die Robot, Violent Vickie, and Element 104.

Tickets for all three days and single day tickets are available now and a limited amount of each will be available each day. Tickets can be purchased right here.