Berlin based industrial techno act Elninodiablo back with an all new single, ‘The Body Electric EP’

Out on Friday is the all new single by the Berlin based industrial techno act Elninodiablo. The single, or EP as you want, is called “The Body Electric EP” and holds 3 tracks: “Vaugahyde”, “Body Electric” and “Twilight”.

Behind Elninodiablo we find Cyprus born Stephanos Pantelas. Now based in Berlin, he has been releasing several EPs and singles under the El Nino Diablo moniker which includes quite a few influences that will appeal to the darker crowd.

This EP comes straight after the 2-track single “Spirit” released earlier this year.

You can check the first track from the “The Body Electric EP” below.

<a href="https://elninodiablo.bandcamp.com/album/the-body-electric-ep">The Body Electric EP by El Nino Diablo</a>