Italian black ambient/death industrial project Clavicvla returns with all new album in 3 versions

July 25, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Clavicvla ) Out via Cyclic Law now is Clavicvla’s newest album “Degeneracy of the 5th Density”, in 3 versions, a black vinyl and a red vinyl, plus a CD. Clavicvla is the solo project of Ittiel. This is the newest album by the Italian black ambient/death industrial project Clavicvla once again in partnership with the US black metal/industrial colleagues of Sentient Ruin.

The regular black vinyl is limited to 200 copies and comes inside a matte laminated jacket with printed inner sleeves and black flood inside the pocket. The red vinyl is llimited to 100 copies only and of course on clear red vinyl.

As far as the CD is concerned, there was a technical problem with the CD – and it will therefore arrive after the arrival of the vinyls. The CD itself will be limited to 300 copies in a 4-panel digisleeve with matt lamination

Sound-wise you can expect dark ambient, black industrial, ritual drone and noise.


