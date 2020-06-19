Curse Mackey (Pigface, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult) announces ‘Live Exorcism’ performance

Austin, Texas-based artist Curse Mackey (Pigface, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult) will perform his first solo livestream on June 26th at 9pm CST. The event is entitled “Curse Mackey: Live Exorcism” as Mackey will be performing material from his album “Instant Exorcism” along with a with live chat, post-show Q + A and virtual art gallery showing of Curse Mackey original art pieces.

Before the COVID19 pandemic caused wide sweeping cancellations for artists around the world, Curse Mackey enjoyed a successful 2019 that saw the release of his solo album “Instant Exorcism” on Negative Gain Productions. Mackey was also poised to extensively tour the US throughout 2020 and into 2021. Fast forward to June 2020 where to this point, Mackey has had over 60 shows cancelled. The cancellations began in March as Curse was mid-tour with Clan of Xymox and the decision to cancel the rest of the tour was made on March 15th.

If not live in person, at least live in virtual

In collaboration with Rona Rougeheart of Austin dark electronic act SINE, Mackey began to build a micro soundstage and TV studio in their rehearsal space. Mackey and Rougeheart went live for the first time on June 5th with an eighty-minute live program that debuted the new SINE single “Desolate District” and featured a guest appearance and interview with Chris Connelly (Ministry, RevCo, Pigface etc).

The forthcoming livestream concert will be Curse Mackey’s first solo livestream concert. It can be viewed on the following channels and will take place on June 26, 2020 9pm CST.

