Electronica project 808 DOT POP returns with 2 brand new singles AND an exclusive 7 inch vinyl – 2 videos out as well

After the “Blackbodies” single release and the recent release of the first full length album “The Colour Temperature”, Metroland’s Passenger S now releases a second single entitled “Incandescent” under the technopop 808 DOT POP flag and this in 3 different versions including a 7 inch vinyl.

“Incandescent (Platinum)” EP is backed with two non-album tracks, one being “”Metal Halide (Mercury)” delivering a darker atmosphere floating on 808 DOT POP trademark sequences and the more flamboyant “Seeing Heat”. All songs are entirely submerged in the concept of the album “The Colour Temperature”.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/incandescent-platinum-ep">Incandescent (Platinum) EP by 808 DOT POP</a>

“Incandescent (Chromium)” is a 2-track single edition holding a unique radio edit of “Incandescent (Chromium)” and is backed with “Metal Halide”.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/incandescent-chromium-ep">Incandescent (Chromium) EP by 808 DOT POP</a>

A very unique fanclub only 7inch vinyl (“Incandescent (Tantalum)”) is also available for ordering via the band’s own webshop. This single comes with an exclusive version on the A side entitled “Tantalum” and on the B Side you will find the flamboyant track “Seeing Heat”. This second vinyl single comes with an exclusive POP postcard just like is the case with the previous vinyl single (both available here).

When you are a lover of vintage electronic music and you like the synthetic sounds of bands like Kraftwerk, Telex or Komputer, then this new side-project from Metroland’s Passenger S is your new must on the electronic menu.

Available on YouTube are also 2 new videos:

