Cubic pays tribute to the vibrant electronic scene in the Belgian city of Ghent with the 4-track single ‘Exit – Ghent’

Throughout his work with Cubic, the Belgian artist Franky Deblomme always has distilled his own eclectic influences within the wide spectrum of electronic music into his material. The result is a mix of melodic techno, minimal synth pop, hypnotic trance and 808 electro with a darkish touch of underground body music in the background.

With the ‘Exit’ series, which started with the “Exit – Frankfurt” 4-track single, Cubic goes on a journey to all the influential electronic music cities. After a first stop in Frankfurt (Germany) with the first edition, the next stop is Ghent (Belgium).

Here’s what Franky Deblomme says about the “Exit: Ghent” single: “Although Ghent already played an important role during the New Beat period, the seeds for what would later become what we know today as “electronic music” really started to blossom in the early 90s. In 92, when I went to study in Ghent , I was at the right place at the right time to see the whole culture blossom. Although we were still in the grunge and guitars era in terms of mainstream music electro started to bubble up. Ghent was then the home of some iconic record labels (Music Man, R&S records), specialized record shops, small bars and (after-)clubs (such as Zodiac, Les Enfants Terribles, etc.).”

One of the most talented electronic musicians active in today’s dark scene

This new 4-track EP offers 4 tracks. Especially the second track “One For Greg (zodiac mix)” has a special meaning for the musician: “This track is dedicated to a good friend of mine who died far too young. In the early 90’s we used to visit the Zodiac club in the center of Ghent. These DJ’s inspired me. Definitely one of the reasons I got involved in electronic music later…”

This EP also features once again another Belgian guest behind the remixing console, with Metroland reworking “Asteroids” into a 9-minute plus version divided into 2 parts with a rather great tempo change.

This EP proves once again that Deblomme is one of the most talented electronic musicians active in today’s dark scene.

Out now exclusively via Bandcamp, soon also on all other platforms.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/exit-ghent-ep">Exit – Ghent EP by CUBIC</a>

Do also check out his first single in the ‘Exit’ series, called “Exit – Frankfurt”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/exit-frankfurt-ep">Exit – Frankfurt EP by CUBIC</a>