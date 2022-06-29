Maschine Brennt to release CD version of ‘Grief’ album end of July holding 2 bonus tracks

June 29, 2022 bernard

Originally released as download only on March 31, 2022, Maschine Brennt is to release the…
Maschine Brennt to release CD version of'Grief' album end of July holding 2 bonus tracks

Originally released as download only on March 31, 2022, Maschine Brennt is to release the CD version of “Grief” at the end of July. The album is the follow-up to last year’s “Puls” album.

Maschine Brennt is the one-man project by Swedish musician Joacim Thenander (formerly one of the founders of Cultivated Bimbo). While the project’s earlier releases offer mainly minimal electro/machine-pop “Grief” is a conceptual, very atmospheric piece of work offering more classic-ambient oriented music with elements of the Berlin school electro and experimental electronic music. You can easily say it’s a mix between Kraftwerk, Tangerine Dream, Brian Eno, Vangelis.

This album was conceived as a kind of bitter soundtrack to our current reality including alienation, pandemics, war conflicts, political confrontations etc.. In addition, one of the inspirations for “Grief” was a photo exhibition by Russian photographer Pavel Otdelnov, dedicated to the “industrial beauty” of a chemical plant in Dzerzhinsk.

The “physical CD-version” contains two bonus tracks compared to the download release, “Ice” and “Last”, and is released as an ultra-limited edition of 150 hand-numbered copies.

Check out “Isolation”.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Maschine Brennt to release CD version of 'Grief' album end of July holding 2 bonus tracks

Maschine Brennt to release CD version of ‘Grief’ album end of July holding 2 bonus tracks

June 29, 2022 bernard
Glasgow coldwave duo Hanging Freud prepare all new album release

Glasgow coldwave duo Hanging Freud prepare all new album release

June 28, 2022 bernard
German industrial act Non Toxique Lost returns with all new album 'VLUS' in August

German industrial act Non Toxique Lost returns with all new album ‘VLUS’ in August

June 28, 2022 bernard
Superikone releases brand new single 'Phönix'

Superikone releases brand new single ‘Phönix’

June 28, 2022 bernard
Belgian dark pop act Psy'Aviah returns with an 18-track strong EP, 'The Wildness In Me'

Belgian dark pop act Psy’Aviah returns with an 18-track strong EP, ‘The Wildness In Me’

June 28, 2022 bernard