Maschine Brennt to release CD version of ‘Grief’ album end of July holding 2 bonus tracks

Originally released as download only on March 31, 2022, Maschine Brennt is to release the CD version of “Grief” at the end of July. The album is the follow-up to last year’s “Puls” album.

Maschine Brennt is the one-man project by Swedish musician Joacim Thenander (formerly one of the founders of Cultivated Bimbo). While the project’s earlier releases offer mainly minimal electro/machine-pop “Grief” is a conceptual, very atmospheric piece of work offering more classic-ambient oriented music with elements of the Berlin school electro and experimental electronic music. You can easily say it’s a mix between Kraftwerk, Tangerine Dream, Brian Eno, Vangelis.

This album was conceived as a kind of bitter soundtrack to our current reality including alienation, pandemics, war conflicts, political confrontations etc.. In addition, one of the inspirations for “Grief” was a photo exhibition by Russian photographer Pavel Otdelnov, dedicated to the “industrial beauty” of a chemical plant in Dzerzhinsk.

The “physical CD-version” contains two bonus tracks compared to the download release, “Ice” and “Last”, and is released as an ultra-limited edition of 150 hand-numbered copies.

Check out “Isolation”.