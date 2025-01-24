Cosmo Cocktail – Planetica (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Werkstatt Recordings)
Cosmo Cocktail is the solo project of Italian artist Luca Brumat, who has built a solid discography over the years. With his latest album, “Planetica”, released via Werkstatt Recordings, he takes listeners on a sonic journey through space. The project’s name and the album’s title perfectly reflect its inspiration; this is unmistakably ‘space’ music, and it fully embraces that theme. The album offers pure vintage Electro, heavily influenced by 80s-style arrangements and sound production. Deep basslines, sweeping synths, and cosmic bleeps create a soundscape that feels like a direct transmission from the stars. The slow, steady rhythms provide a grounding element, making the music all the more engaging. However, the absence of occasional vocals feels like a missed opportunity to add another layer of depth to the compositions. Despite this, “Planetica” stands out as an excellent example of cosmic Electro, masterfully crafted by a seasoned artist. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Planetica”:
https://synthesizer.bandcamp.com/track/planetica
