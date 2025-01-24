Hardware Pulse – Dance Nation (Digital/CD/Cassette EP – Hardware Pulse)
Hardware Pulse is one of the many creative ventures of Greek artist Toxic Razor, also known for projects like Paradox Obscur, Metal Disco, and Beatbox Machinery. Late last year, he returned with a new EP, once again showcasing his ability to craft Electro in ‘real time’ using hardware synthesizers. The result is a highly danceable collection of tracks that transport listeners back to the underground Techno-Body clubs of the 90s. Toxic Razor’s distinctive minimalistic approach, reminiscent of Paradox Obscur, is evident throughout the EP. However, Hardware Pulse leans more toward a playful, ‘fun’ aesthetic, giving it a unique charm within his repertoire. One standout track features vocals by Marva Von Theo, whose voice adds a captivating dimension to the music and elevates the overall experience. This EP is a testament to Toxic Razor’s versatility and passion for analog-driven soundscapes. (Rating:7).
Listen to “After Midnight” featuring Marva Von tHeo:
https://hardwarepulse.bandcamp.com/track/after-midnight-feat-marva-von-theo
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.