Corrado Maria De Santis – City Of Theters (Digital/CD Album – Owl Totem Recordings / Fonodroom)
Corrado Maria De Santis is an Italian guitarist known for his experimental approach, blending his instrument with electronic effects.
His latest work, released at the end of last year, consists of five tracks that guide the listener through a dense, Cinematic atmosphere. It conjures an obscure, misty universe through dark tones, layered field recordings, and intricate effects. At times, the music feels almost hopeless, like a tunnel with no end in sight. This sensation reaches its peak in the final piece, delivering an overwhelming and immersive experience.
While not every track completely resonates with me, the album undeniably contains some powerful moments. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Floatin’ On Yhe Edge”:
https://owltotem.bandcamp.com/track/floatin-on-the-edge
