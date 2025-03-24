Pawn Pawn – Halloween (Digital EP – NoFocus Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

I had never heard of this American group before, but earlier this year, they released the EP “Halloween”.

The three tracks featured here are all rooted in Pop, yet they shift between Dark-Pop and Industrial-Pop. At times, the sound feels raw and unpolished, which adds a certain charm. Electro and guitar complement each other seamlessly, leading to the final track—the most Pop-oriented of the three—which builds into a powerful final part with soaring guitar work. The delicate female vocals fit perfectly within the overall sound.

This release carries a sense of ‘free-form’ creativity, leaving me curious about what they will deliver next. (Rating:6).

Listen to “Jealousy Looks Good On Me”:

https://pawnpawn.bandcamp.com/track/jealousy-looks-good-on-me-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

