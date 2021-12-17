Branntshatz’ new 5-track EP ‘Private Enemy’ follows in January 2022

December 17, 2021

Branntshatz is a dark alternative electronic music project from Berlin, Germany. They now have announced a new 5-track EP, “Private Enemy”, which will be released on January 07, 2022.

“Private Enemy” is the second EP from the industrial act Branntshatz and features the singles “Opera Fire” and “Philanthropy” which are also released with music videos co-produced and co-starred by drag artist Toylette Paypr.

The EP features guest-vocals by Gullible Deity and cover artwork which Facebook may or may not censor. Let’s see what happens with this article once it gets shared on Facebook.

To give you and idea what the band sounds like, check below.


December 17, 2021
