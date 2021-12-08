Collide return with all new album in 2022: ‘Notes from The Universe’ – pre-orders available now

The American industrial duo Collide have a new album coming up on February 22, 2022: “Notes from The Universe”.

“Notes from the Universe” will be released as a special edition digipak with 11 songs, as well as a strictly limited edition (250 copies) 2CD version with a bonus instrumental CD which will only be available on the band’s website. They will also have 2 new limited run T-shirt designs to go with the release.

More info and sound in the next weeks! Here’s already the artwork for the album.

About Collide

Collide was formed in 1992, in Los Angeles, California, United States by singer kaRIN and musician Statik. Their sound incorporates elements of trip hop, synthpop and music from the Middle East.

Collide’s debut album, “Beneath the Skin”, was released in 1996 followed by a remix album, “Distort” in 1998. Dissatisfied with the music industry, Collide started their own record label, Noiseplus Music, and in 2000, they released their second studio album, “Chasing the Ghost”.

Three years later, they released their third studio album, “Some Kind of Strange”. The following year, the band released another remix album, “Vortex”, containing remixes by numerous remix artists, including Charlie Clouser.

In 2005, Collide released a DVD, entitled “Like the Hunted”, along with a live CD. Then they recorded with Curve’s Dean Garcia in a project called The Secret Meeting. The album, “Ultrashiver”, was released under their Noiseplus label on June 26, 2007. On September 23, 2008, the band released their fourth studio album “Two Headed Monster”. Special guests on the album included Danny Carey from Tool and Dean Garcia from Curve.

At Halloween 2009, the album “These Eyes Before” was released. It was a 10-song album of cover versions of well-known songs by artists such as The Beatles, Depeche Mode, Radiohead, and Pink Floyd. This album was followed by “Counting to Zero” in 2011, “Color of Nothing” in 2017 and “Mind & Matter” in 2018.

To date, the duo have released 11 full length CDs and a DVD. In 2020 they re-released their albums “Chasing the Ghost” and “Some Kind of Strange” as 2 disc Blu-Ray/CD special editions.