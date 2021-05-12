Chris Liebing presents first track from new album, ‘Another Day’, feat. Miles Cooper Seaton, Tom Adams, Maria Uzor, Polly Scattergood and Ladan (formerly known as Cold Specks)

(Photo by Edith Bergfors at Studio Bergfors) Chris Liebing has announced details of a new album, “Another Day”, set for release on Mute on 19 November 2021. The new album will be available on double clear vinyl and CD, both with a silver finish and 16-page booklet, as well as digitally.

“Another Day” is the follow up to his 2018 debut for Mute, “Burn Slow” and launches with “Whispers and Wires” featuring Ladan (formerly known as Cold Specks) on vocals. Watch the video, directed by Edith & Anna Bergfors at StudioBergfors.

“Another Day” sees Liebing collaborating with a wide range of artists, including several who were involved with “Burn Slow”. Miles Cooper Seaton, in one of his last performances following his sad and untimely passing earlier this year, and Polly Scattergood lend vocals to a track each, while Ralf Hildenbeutel returns to produce. Ladan (formerly known as Cold Specks), Tom Adams and Maria Uzor (Sink Ya Teeth) are new collaborators for Liebing. Also Mute’s Daniel Miller contributed to the project: “Daniel’s input was just incredible, he brought his modular setup in our studio and he added this extra flavour.”

About Chris Liebing

Chris Liebing is a German techno DJ, music producer, radio host and founder of the record label CLR.

In the early 1990s, Liebing became active on the Frankfurt dance music scene where he also opened the Spinclub techno club in 1994. He furthermore worked at Eye Q Records in Frankfurt and formed his first label, Audio in 1996, which was followed in 1999 by CLR.

In 2004, he released the philosophy-themed Evolution, which took two years to make. In 2005, he worked with Speedy J on the “Collabs 3000: Metalism” album, released by Novamute. In 2009, he launched the CLR Podcast, which was made available every Monday via iTunes and CLR’s own website. The podcast was voiced by Liebing and featured guest mixes from a wide variety of techno DJs. Amongst the more notable guests was Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore. The podcast ran weekly until 2015 when the 315th and final episode was broadcast. It was replaced by a new weekly podcast entitled am/fm, which features only mixes and live recordings by Chris Liebing himself.

In 2018, Liebing launched his first album in eight years, “Burn Slow”, on Mute Records. The album included vocal contributions from artists such as Gary Newman and Polly Scattergood.