Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) London-based artist Ray Noir returns this autumn with their most personal and unapologetic project yet — “Against The Machine”. Released on September 18th, this EP is described as “a darkly romantic and politically charged EP exploring love, loss, and defiance from the perspective of a queer person fighting to be seen”.

Produced by Jon Cass (Lake Malice, As Everything Unfolds, DeijuVHS), the EP blends industrial rock, goth, and electro-metal into a fever dream of raw emotion and grit. A highlight comes in the form of a searing guest appearance by Grammy-winning guitar legend Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Michael Jackson, Top Gun Anthem), cementing the release as a bold sonic statement.

Ray Noir: “This EP is about trying to find love when you’ve always been told you don’t deserve it. As a queer person, especially coming from the black metal scene in Norway, it sometimes feels like you’re just screaming into the void. This project is that scream — romantic, violent, tender, and angry all at once. This isn’t just for the goths, the outcasts, or the queers — but they’ll probably get it the most.”

A Deluxe Edition of ‘Against The Machine’ will follow in December 2025, featuring exclusive remixes by Tension Control, Verona on Venus, Junkie Kut, and Die Kur. Additionally, the EP will be released on vinyl and CD (release date TBA).

Ray Noir live dates

About Ray Noir

Ray Noir is a London-based alt-goth musician and performance artist originally from Oslo, Norway. His music blends influences from Norwegian black metal, industrial, and electronic acts like The Prodigy, Boy Harsher, and Nine Inch Nails, creating a dark, provocative sound.

Noir’s work is characterized by its theatrical intensity and exploration of themes like uncertainty and existential questioning.

Beyond music, Noir is known for his visually live performances, often incorporating elements of avant-garde aesthetics. He has also worked as a session musician and collaborated with artists across genres.

Sometimes – when I’m not cooking, biking, listening to music or attending concerts, I write stuff for Side-Line.com. Mostly about Norwegian bands, but it’s been some Swedish, English, American, Danish, German and others too… 😉 www.facebook.com/jrstange

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)