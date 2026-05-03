Cold Sector – Cold Sector (Digital Album – Cold Sector)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Little is known about Cold Sector. Shrouded in mystery, this is the debut album of the project, presented as a side project of Entangled System—another act about which very little is known. However, unknown does not mean unloved, and with this release, the artist draws inspiration from the increasing dependence on digital systems and the potentially catastrophic consequences of their failure for military and defense infrastructure.

A total of eight tracks have been composed around this theme. The music itself is equally enigmatic, bringing together a wide range of influences. A dominant, obscure Dark-Ambient atmosphere is present, but Industrial textures and Noise-like passages of heavily distorted sound also play a significant role. At the same time, a rhythmic kick drum appears regularly, providing structure, while layers of strings, electronic sequences, and even spoken-word fragments resembling official announcements add further depth. Cold Sector is an extremely varied work that feels unconventional, yet remains carefully constructed and remarkably cohesive. Its hostile atmosphere enhances the intriguing nature of the production, which, partly through the use of recognizable Giger-like textures and Morse code–inspired elements, builds toward a compelling climax.

This is a striking debut from a project that I highly recommend and which, in my view, is clearly destined for a label release. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Contact Gained”:

https://coldsector.bandcamp.com/track/contact-gained

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)