Coil’s ‘Sara Dale’s sensual Message’ get’s an expanded vinyl release

Coil, the experimental music group, founded in 1982 in London, England and concluded in 2005, keeps on giving us sonic beauty. It shows that the work by founder John Balance and his partner Peter Christopherson was nothing else but brilliant.

Infinite Frog Production is now about to release a complete version of “Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage” OST with 8 exclusive and unheard tracks. “Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage” was originally an erotic video with a mystic soundtrack by Coil. While the first part is not so far away from Coil, the second part of the album explores more rhythmic structures that remind the “Gay Man’s Guide…” soundtrack.

Besides the OST recordings, this new vinyl edition includes bonus tracks from the “Basilisk prod.’s” era: “Theme From Blue”, “The Hills Are Alive”, etc.. The whole has been mastered by Martin Bowes.

Out by mid-September.

Tracks:

A1 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage I

A2 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage II

A3 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage III

A4 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage IV

A5 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage V

B1 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage VI

B2 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage VII

B3 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage VIII

B4 Sara Dale’s Happy End

B5 Sara Dale’s Bombers

B6 Medieval Flange

C1 Plinkerton

C2 Volcanozo

C3 Aftertouch

C4 Gamatalo

C5 Theme From Blue I

C6 Theme From Blue II

D1 Theme From Blue II

D2 (silence)

D3 The Hills are alive

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.