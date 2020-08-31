Coil’s ‘Sara Dale’s sensual Message’ get’s an expanded vinyl release

Coil, the experimental music group, founded in 1982 in London, England and concluded in 2005, keeps on giving us sonic beauty. It shows that the work by founder John Balance and his partner Peter Christopherson was nothing else but brilliant.
Infinite Frog Production is now about to release a complete version of “Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage” OST with 8 exclusive and unheard tracks. “Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage” was originally an erotic video with a mystic soundtrack by Coil. While the first part is not so far away from Coil, the second part of the album explores more rhythmic structures that remind the “Gay Man’s Guide…” soundtrack.
Besides the OST recordings, this new vinyl edition includes bonus tracks from the “Basilisk prod.’s” era: “Theme From Blue”, “The Hills Are Alive”, etc.. The whole has been mastered by Martin Bowes.
Out by mid-September.
Tracks:
- A1 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage I
- A2 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage II
- A3 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage III
- A4 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage IV
- A5 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage V
- B1 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage VI
- B2 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage VII
- B3 Sara Dale’s Sensual Massage VIII
- B4 Sara Dale’s Happy End
- B5 Sara Dale’s Bombers
- B6 Medieval Flange
- C1 Plinkerton
- C2 Volcanozo
- C3 Aftertouch
- C4 Gamatalo
- C5 Theme From Blue I
- C6 Theme From Blue II
- D1 Theme From Blue II
- D2 (silence)
- D3 The Hills are alive
