Italian electro metal act Helalyn Flowers launches brand new synthpop infested videoclip for ‘Halos’ EP – out now

October 10, 2022 Eldrina Mich

This summer Helalyn Flowers launched a remix contest for "Halos", the last single taken from…
This summer Helalyn Flowers launched a remix contest for “Halos”, the last single taken from their “Àiresis” album (available as download and double CD). “Halos” is the opening track of the album and also the most (synth)poppy song of all.

This remix EP holds 13 tracks with remixers reinterpreting this rather addictive song with their own soundpallet. Besides the 6 winners of the remix contest that are Restriction 9, Vdoc, Blue Ant, Digital Shadows, Aggrax Kouture and Luca Truzzo, the Italian artists Noemi Aurora and Maxx Maryan also invited long-time friends and other label-mates in the likes of Aiboforcen, Elektrostaub, People Theatre, Aesthetische, Junksista and Simon Carter to offer their remix skills.

The EP is available right now on Bandcamp and will be distributed on other platforms on October 21st.

For the ocassion the band also releases a video for the album edit.


