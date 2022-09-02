Ukrainian electro act Ginger Snap5 is back with an all new album, ‘Make Me Bad’

The Ukranian electro act Ginger Snap5 is back with an all new album, “Make Me Bad”. The new full length comes after the release of the “Zaida” single released in June. In total you get a whopping 18 tracks including “Zaida” in two versions and a few instrumental versions of album tracks.

20% of the proceedings will go to the armed forces of Ukraine and the release can be purchased on Bandcamp where you’ll also find other ways to pay for this release.

We took the opportunity to ask a few questions to Romeo Soroka, the man behind the project. You can read our conversation while checking out the new album below.

<a href="https://gingersnap5.bandcamp.com/album/make-me-bad-2">Make Me Bad by Ginger Snap5</a>

SL: The resitance mood is omnipresent on this release.

RS: When I was starting the first single and later I didn’t plan any specific mood for the album overall. I just had fun with the songs creating. But after all, when the war has begun and almost all tracks were done, I found that whole picture of the album has current riot/resistance mood. It’s not planned, but every song in one way or another brings content that says it.

SL: The title says it all too.

RS: This is often not an easy step, I wanted to choose something appropriate to the general mood of the album and at the same time laconic. But after looking at the album, I realized that I have everything in front of me and this time there is no need to “re-invent the wheel”. In my opinion, “Make me bad” describes everything perfectly.

SL: How difficult was it to record this album?

RS: I started this process after the release of “Zaida”. In the second part of June, when I gave my ears and my brain a little rest. Subsequently, the preparation process took much longer than I had planned. I thought I would just collect the singles, make the order of the tracks according to the mood of the album, get the volume levels right (you know, all those boring processes) and release it. But as it turned out (and it’s a completely understandable thing) I had some new thoughts about sound, composition, etc. In general, what began as a simple task, turned into a large-scale work and in some places completely redoing the moments in the tracks. In short, the point that was planned as a task for a week, took roughly speaking 2.5 months. Also, there were some funny (well, not so funny) moments – in some tracks I have the sound of alarms, and it was unclear whether they were sirens in the speakers or real ones air alarm, so I had to pause music and listen (grins).

SL: Stay safe Romeo and talk to you later !