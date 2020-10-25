‘Click Interview’ with Suppressor: ‘Psy-Trance Is A Music Genre That Attracts Me By Its Message And Connection With Nature’

SUPPRESSOR is a solo-project hailing from Chile. You might have discovered this hard- and dark minded Electro-Trance project on one of the famous “Endzeit Bunkertracks”-compilation series or by a remix for SynthAttack. Suppressor already released a few EP’s, but has now released the debut full length “Into A Deep Void” on darkTunes Music Group. The work is an astonishing sonic fusion between Psy-Trance and Dark-Electronics.

Q: You are already active under the Suppressor moniker for several years now, but can you briefly tell us who you are, where do you come from and how did you get contaminated by the electronic-music virus? What have been your sources of inspiration?

Bergen: My name is Bergen Schlitzie, I am from Santiago, Chile. Since I was a child I started listening to Techno and growing up I got interested in Electronic music. In my adolescence I got interested in Gothic- and Industrial music plus hard Electronic beats.

It was in 2004 when together with Ignacio J. Vera (Traumatic Injection, Don Baphomet) we set up our first project called NEUTRAL KONNTROL and so, our way in the music production. I always quote Noisuf-X, Xotox, as a source of inspiration, as well as more neural rhythms such as Psy-Trance and Goa

Q: You this year released your new album “Into A Deep Void” revealing a true sonic fusion between Industrial- and Psy-Trance music. How do you perceive your own evolution from the previous releases till “Into A Deep Void”?

Bergen: Since I started as a SUPPRESSOR, I wanted to have a different and danceable sound. I progressed and got more interested in creating something more ‘personal’.

Then I decided to try the mixture of Industrial and Psy-Trance for the “Shaman”-EP, which generated what I was looking for to obtain that sound; that mixture that was different from the previous one that I already had published and that pleased the public in general.

Q: Tell us a bit more about the writing, recording and production work of the album?

Bergen: “Into A Deep Void” is a very personal process. The title and the album itself are inspired by the film “Enter The Void” by Gaspar Noé. In this album I reflect my desires for an introspective journey. The album itself is a process of ending and beginning, a new beginning both personally and artistically. It was a process of trial and error, but with a result that I love.

Q: The Psy-Trance influences are very present in the album, but still in the clip of “ Śūnyatā”. Tell us a bit more about the clip and the way you get in touch with Psy-Trance music? What does this genre of music mean to you?

Bergen: “Śūnyatā” or “Void” is a Buddhist concept that opens the inner being, empty of feelings and memories, to return as you wish.

Psy-Trance is a music genre that attracts me by its message and connection with nature, it transports me to another place within the subconscious, it creates my “Void” and restart as many times as necessary.

Q: I think it’s not an easy thing to release a new album during the Covid-19 pandemic. How do you experience this situation and does it have a real impact on your activities?

Bergen: This pandemic has been quite difficult to live, both creatively and personally. I should mention that this record was an escape valve. I was able to concentrate on writing it, arranging it, mixing it, and thus freeing myself from many burdens. Enjoy the process, that’s all.

Q: You are hailing from Chile so what can you tell us about the scene (bands, labels, clubs, promoters, organizations etc) in your country? What do you expect to be signed on an European label?

Bergen: There are good bands and musical projects like Say Just Words, Die Braut, Traumatic Injection, as well as good places to play and show your art… but there is a lack of support from the public.

The Chilean scene is many years away from what has been achieved in Europe or Mexico where bands are getting a bigger support. I hope to have more opportunities of diffusion together with other European labels (apart from DarkTunes) to show my art to many more people and to get far with my project.

