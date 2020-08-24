Lore performs at Infest Festival 2020 including new song – album in the making

It’s been quite some time since ze posted an update on Lore, the singer who first got internationally reknown in the trip hop scene before collaborating with London After Midnight and exclusive appearances on the SAW movie soundtrack albums.

Lore premiers a brand new, never before heard song, for the Infest Festival’s, Stay-In-Fest 2020, a streaming version of festival from England, on August 29th from 12pm to 12am BST. The song is called “Until the Day I Die (Gothic Wedding Song)” that she co-wrote with her band mate, Chris Egert. Her streaming set will open just before that of London After Midnight. Everything you need to know is available right here on the Infest website.

Lore will perform three songs in total with her band consisting of Chris Egert and Vincent Cabagnot; The set was recorded live from Chris’ rehearsal / recording studio in Los Angeles. These live raw recordings may be released later on as a live EP.

Lore: I’m very proud of these performances and audio recordings because they are what we sound like in concert, raw and real!”

In further news, Lore has a new album just about ready, more news on where or how it will be released will be announced soon.

