‘Click Interview’ with 6th CIRCLE: ‘The Atmosphere Is Metaphor For The Permanent Adversarial Culture That Exists In The World’

6TH Circle is not exactly a name that makes ring a bell. Set up in 2017 by American artist Matt Auxier, this American solo-project released the debut album “The Third Estate” in 2019 (Sentient Ruin Laboratories). In 2020 Matt Auxier stroke back with the second opus “The Idle Construct”, which has been released on Adam-X’ Sonic Groove Experiments. The work clearly reflects a passion for old-school EBM reminding the early work of Frontline Assembly. “The Idle Construct” brings the true spirit of EBM alive and is an absolute must have for all fans in this genre of music.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: I think it’s interesting asking you about your musical background as you got involved in different bands dealing with a totally different music style than 6THCIRCLE? What incited you to start composing Electronic music and how would you introduce 6TH CIRCLE?

Matt: Yeah I’m definitely into a lot of different styles of music. But mostly dark and heavy. As a kid I always gravitated towards Industrial and Metal and that’s really never changed. What incited me to make EBM/Industrial is I played some demos I had been working on and some people actually liked it. I never had confidence I could make good electronic music, and maybe I still can’t (lol). But to me, it’s important not to limit my creativity which means inclusion of all my influences. 6th Circle is a love letter of sorts to my teenage love of Industrial.

Q: What kind of musician/artist are you and how do you see yourself evolving throughout the years? Do you handle personal criteria and references when composing music?

Matt: I’ve always tried to include my thoughts on the world and personal philosophies into my art. To me, that’s what makes art great, speaking the language of the people and the environment we all live in. It also allows for a personal release for me.

Q: You in 2019 released the debut album “The Third Estate” so what kind of work was it and can you tell us something more about the evolution from that work towards “The Idle Construct”?

Matt: “The Third Estate” was an evolution into what I really wanted to make 6th Circle become. For example, inclusion of some more atmosphere and underlying noise and that continued with “The Idle Construct”. Both albums are more what I was aiming for when I started the project and I feel each shows growth for me as a producer. I try and make new albums evolve in some way, and touch on a feeling I Imagine before the writing process begins.

Q: “The Idle Construct” reminds me of late 80s / early 90s EBM and I sometimes get the impression early Frontline Assembly is a potential source of inspiration. What inspired you in the writing and global production of the work and how do you look back at the entire composition process?

Matt: Yes it is absolutely a nod to the old-school style, but I feel I add something fresh to make it my own. FLA has and will always be a huge influence and I think that comes through in the production. Belgium EBM from the late 80-90s and Def North American acts like FLA, Skinny Puppy, Ministry etc… stay on my turntables so it will always be there in my music in some way.

Q: EBM is often linked with ‘power’ and ‘rage’, but your album is clearly more into an atmospheric side of EBM. What is this album all about and what did you try to express through “The Idle Construct”?

Matt: In a way, the atmosphere is metaphor for the permanent adversarial culture that exists in the world. The underlying noise that is ever present. The atmosphere allows “The Idle Construct” to stay cohesive and gives it that dark feel that is always a part of the music. Also, the dark feel just kind of came out given the state of the world when the music was composed. It was made purposefully and also innate in the music.

Q: 2020 has been a particular year because of Covid-19, but also the election of a new president in the US. How do you as artist and simple citizen feel impacted about these things? And how do you see things evolving vs. what comes next for 6TH CIRCLE?

Matt: It’s always good when we no longer have an active fascist in a position of leadership, even though we all know nothing will really change. Biden is a welcome change, but he has been a straight line conservative throughout the years too. So hopefully I’m wrong, but I don’t expect much change from the Military complex that is the U.S. But we should always question leaders, as they’re supposed to have the tough answers.

For 6th Circle, the world around me is always an influence and an inspiration both positive and negative. For now, envisioning what the next album will be and wishing I could do some touring, but always composing and searching for new sounds.