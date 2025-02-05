Clan Of Xymox drops 3CD edition 2024 album ‘Exodus’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Trisol on February 25th is the deluxe edition of the Clan Of Xymox album “Exodus”. The deluxe edition will hold 3CDs just like the albums “Limbo” and “Spider on the Wall”.

The 3CD set comes in a digipak and holds a ton of bonus material (in total 33 tracks). CD 1 contains the studio album “Exodus”, CD 2 contains the EP “X-Odus” and CD 3 contains the EP “Blood of Christ”. The whole is packaged in a multiple fold-out digipak including a booklet with all the lyrics. The set is hand-numbered and limited to 1.000 copies.

“Exodus” was released last year in June and is the band’s 18th studio album to date following up the 2021 released “Limbo” full length.

<a href="https://clanofxymox.bandcamp.com/album/exodus">Exodus by Clan Of Xymox</a>

About Clan Of Xymox

Clan of Xymox, originally known as Xymox, is a Dutch darkwave band formed in Nijmegen in 1981. The group was founded by Ronny Moorings, Anka Wolbert, and Pieter Nooten.

Initially inspired by punk and post-punk movements, Xymox quickly developed their unique sound blending elements of gothic rock, synthpop, and electronic music. They gained attention with their self-titled debut album in 1985, featuring the underground hit “A Day.”

In 1986, the band changed their name to Clan of Xymox to avoid potential legal issues and released their second album, “Medusa,” which further established their signature dark and atmospheric sound. Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, Clan of Xymox released several albums, including “Twist of Shadows” (1989) and “Phoenix” (1991).

Despite lineup changes and periods of hiatus, Clan of Xymox continued to evolve their sound, incorporating elements of trance, industrial, and alternative rock into their music.

