The Russian White – Funeral Art (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Distortion Productions)

The Russian White is an American project that has been active for several years now. They caught the attention of Distortion Productions, which released their new album “Funeral Art” at the end of last year. This work is infused with various influences and kicks off in a very dark manner with pure, aggressive Dark-Electro. The atmosphere feels hostile, and at times, influences from Suicide Commando emerge.

Then, they take a more progressive turn, shifting towards a New-Wave/Cold-Wave-inspired sound. The music becomes more ethereal, with a haunting vocal presence adding to the atmosphere. In the final tracks, yet another side of the band emerges—bringing back a harder edge, but this time with a more melodic and undeniably danceable approach.

I have mixed feelings about this release, as it lacks some cohesion. However, the ruthless, hard-hitting Dark-Electro side of the album is what stands out the most for me. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Funeral Art”:

https://therussianwhite.bandcamp.com/track/funeral-art-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

