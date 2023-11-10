Slowdive Singer on Pete International Airport's 'tic Tac'

Rachel Goswell, the vocalist of Slowdive, has teamed up with Peter G. Holmstrom of Pete International Airport, also the guitarist for The Dandy Warhols, to release a new video for their track “Tic Tac”.

The song “Tic Tac” is the lead track of their 7-inch vinyl release, also titled “Tic Tac”, scheduled for release on November 24 through Little Cloud Records. This special edition is pressed on translucent yellow vinyl, with the B-side featuring a unique remix by Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

Originally featured on Pete International Airport’s third album “It Felt Like The End of the World”, “Tic Tac” represents a foray into a blend of psychedelic rock and dark electronica. The album, released several weeks prior, has been mixed by Jeremy Sherrer, known for his work with Modest Mouse, The Shins, and The Dandy Warhols. It boasts contributions from various artists in the neo-psychedelic scene, including members from bands such as Cheap Trick, Dark Horses, A Place to Bury Strangers, Sun Atoms, Omniscuro, Guiding Light, Pang Attack, and Hopewell.

“I co-wrote ‘Tic Tac’. I bought his last album and I really liked it. Peter Holmström has different singers on each song and co-writes with everybody, which I think is a really interesting way to work. Obviously, Pete is a guitarist, first and foremost, and a very good one. He sent me music for ‘Tic Tac, and it’s actually changed a lot. It was a lot more guitar-y, the original musical piece that he sent me, and it got really stripped down and changed,” says Rachel Goswell.

“I think he sent me that in 2020. That was a COVID lockdown year and I had a lot of stuff going on. It took me I think nearly about a year to actually get around to sitting down properly and writing it. I kept procrastinating about doing it and then once I’d done it, I was really pleased with it. But I think as a record, there’s some great songs on it. I didn’t know who else had written with him on this record, I was just really happy to be a part of it. It is quite a broad spectrum musically, and quite eclectic.”

Below is the video for ‘Tic Tac’.