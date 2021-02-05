Chiasm and John Fryer to release debut album ‘Missed The Noise’ on March 5 – new single ‘Intertwined’ out now

Out via COP International on March 5 is the Chiasm & John Fryer debut album “Missed The Noise” for which a new single has been released: “Intertwined”. The full-length – available here for pre-ordering – will include 11 tracks including the previously released singles “Away” and “Are You Okay?”.

“Missed The Noise” comes on the heels of a busy 2020 for Chiasm, which saw her release the “Away” EP in June and the “Are You Okay?” single and remix EP in August, which also featured John Fryer and contributions from label mates Stabbing Westward and Jean-Marc Lederman (Front 242, The Weathermen, Lederman / De Meyer) as well as Third Realm and Glass Apple Bonzai.

But for now check the new single “Intertwined”.

<a href="https://chiasm.bandcamp.com/album/intertwined">Intertwined by Chiasm</a>