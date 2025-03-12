Charming Disaster announce 7th goth-folk album ‘The Double’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Charming Disaster is a goth-folk duo based in Brooklyn, NY, formed in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. The duo has now announced details from their 7th album, “The Double”.

The new album was co-produced by both Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris with longtime collaborator, recording engineer Don Godwin. Godwin, who has worked on Charming Disaster’s entire discography, also contributed bass, drums, and horns as well as engineering and mixing. “Haunted Lighthouse” features Broadway percussionist Mike Dobson along with circus composer Peter Bufano, who played piano and accordion and engineered the track at Cirkestra World Headquarters in Boston, MA (with additional tracking at Tonal Park). “Scavengers” features cello recorded by Kate Wakefield of the duo Lung, who also created the string arrangement for “Beautiful Night”. Stefan Zeniuk of Gato Logo contributed saxophone to “Green Things”.

“The Double” will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP, and on all digital platforms on May 16, 2025. The vinyl will be released in a 2-disc package that also includes Charming Disaster’s 2024 compilation “Time Ghost”, a collection of singles released over the last decade.

In conjunction with “The Double”, Charming Disaster is releasing the second edition of their “oracle deck” (similar to a Tarot deck). The Charming Disaster Oracle Deck contains 72 cards (including 12 new cards for the second edition), each representing one of the songs from Charming Disaster’s discography. The cards feature illustrations commissioned from more than thirty different artists. The deck can be used as a divination tool, or as a visual accompaniment to Charming Disaster’s music. The duo themselves use these cards in their live performances to determine the set through the element of chance.

The duo put out two releases in 2024: “Time Ghost”, an album-length collection of songs released as singles between 2013 and 2024; and “Dance Me to the End of Bela Lugosi’s Lovesong“, an EP of covers paying tribute to a few of the band’s influences (Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love”, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” by Bauhaus, and The Cure’s “Lovesong”).

<a href="https://charmingdisaster.bandcamp.com/album/dance-me-to-the-end-of-bela-lugosis-lovesong">Dance Me to the End of Bela Lugosi's Lovesong by Charming Disaster</a>

