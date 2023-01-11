Gothic folk duo Charming Disaster to release fifth album ‘Super Natural History’

(Photo by Krys Fox Photography) Brooklyn-based goth-folk duo Charming Disaster are to release their fifth album “Super Natural History”. The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, with half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, and the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording which they had to record in isolation due to the COVID pandemic.

“Super Natural History” will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms.

The album features an array of collaborators. Four tracks were recorded in 2021 at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY engineered by Hillary Johnson with bassist Bob Smith and drummer Rob Garcia joining Bisker and Morris who provided their vocal harmonies, guitar, and ukulele. Five songs were tracked at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with longtime Charming Disaster collaborator, Don Godwin contributing bass, drums, and horns as well as engineering and mixing.

In conjunction with “Super Natural History”, Charming Disaster is releasing an ‘oracle deck’ of cards similar to a Tarot deck. The duo has long used Tarot cards to determine the course of their live performances to introduce an element of chance. The Charming Disaster Oracle Deck features cards with original illustrations inspired by each of the 60 songs Charming Disaster has released to date commissioned from more than two dozen artists. The limited-edition deck is intended for use in cartomancy or as a visual interpretation of Charming Disaster’s music.

Charming Disaster was formed by Bisker and Morris in 2012, inspired by the gothic humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the American Folk tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret. Together the duo write songs that tell stories, using two voices to explore dark narratives and characters with a playfully macabre sensibility.

They released 4 albums so far, “Love, Crime & Other Trouble” (2015), “Cautionary Tales” (2017), “Spells + Rituals” (2019) and “Our Lady of Radium” (2022).