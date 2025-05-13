Tyske Ludder unveil ‘Weltbühne’ concept album June 27

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German EBM act Tyske Ludder will release their new album “Weltbühne” on June 27, 2025 via emmo.biz. The concept album pays homage to political writer Kurt Tucholsky and will be issued in multiple formats including CD, vinyl, and limited edition box sets.

The 10-tracl album “Weltbühne” integrates texts by Tucholsky (1890–1935), a leading satirist and journalist during the Weimar Republic era. Known for his opposition to militarism and early criticism of National Socialism, Tucholsky’s works – including essays, poems, and political commentary – form the lyrical basis of the album.

The band explains the release as “a powerful artistic statement against indifference and a celebration of the enduring power of words.”

Note that there will be 9-track bonus CD as well with the following track list:

Transformation Friesland Ultras Ungewiss Peststufen (Album Edit) Schon Alles (Album Edit) Kaputt Heliophil Garden Eden UuU

“Weltbühne” will be available in the following formats:

Standard CD (limited to 500 copies)

DCD Box Set (limited to 77 copies) – includes bonus CD, T-shirt, metal box, 3D sticker, and buttons

LP (green/black splatter vinyl, limited to 222 copies)

LP Box Set (limited to 77 copies) – includes LP, bonus CD, slipmat, comic, T-shirt, button, and 3D sticker

About Tyske Ludder

Tyske Ludder is a German EBM band formed in 1989 by Claus Albers and Olaf A. Reimers in Lower Saxony, Germany. The band’s name translates to “German whore” in Danish and Norwegian, a term historically used to describe local women involved with German soldiers during World War II .

Emerging from the new wave and new romantic scenes, Tyske Ludder transitioned to EBM in the early 1990s, focusing on themes like technological dominance, warfare, and U.S. military interventions . Their discography includes albums such as “Bombt die Mörder?” (1994), “Dalmarnock” (1995), “Sojus” (2006), “Anonymous” (2009), “Diaspora” (2011), and “Evolution” (2015) .

The band experienced a period of inactivity around the turn of the millennium due to internal disagreements. However, they re-emerged in 2004 and have continued to produce new material and perform live since then .

The current lineup includes Claus Albers (vocals), Olaf A. Reimers (keyboards, programming), Jay Taylor (drums, joined in 2014), and Sebastian I. Hartmann (producer, sound design, active periods: 2009–2012, rejoined in 2019) . Former members include Ralf Homann (1991–2016) and Lars Bürvenich (1995–1996) .

