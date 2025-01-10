Chandeen are back with a brand new single: ‘Exhale’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new Chandeen single “Exhale”. “Exhale” is the second single from the upcoming Chandeen album, “The Last Glimpse Of Your Life”, which will be released on January 24, 2024.

The band says that “‘Exhale’ holds a special place in our hearts (…) it’s a bittersweet reflection on the moments when loss feels overwhelming, but also about finding the strength to keep breathing, to keep feeling, and to keep moving forward.”

You can check the new single below.

About Chandeen

Chandeen, a musical project from Frankfurt am Main, Germany, was founded in 1990 by Harald Löwy and Oliver Henkel. Initially popular in the darkwave scene, the band described their style as “Electronic Poetry.” Over time, their sound evolved to incorporate elements of pop, rock, and trip-hop.

The band’s early lineup featured vocalists Aline Akbari and Antje Schulz. After Akbari’s departure in 1993, Catrin Mallon joined and contributed to the albums “Shaded by the Leaves” and “Jutland.” Following further internal changes, Stephanie Härich became the lead vocalist in 1995, marking a shift towards a more pop-oriented sound.

Chandeen gained mainstream exposure with their 1998 single “Skywalking,” which received airplay on MTV Europe and VIVA. In 2001, Löwy established the independent label Kalinkaland Records, through which the band released several albums before disbanding in 2004.

The project was reactivated in 2007, with Julia Beyer joining as the vocalist for the 2008 album “Teenage Poetry.” Subsequent releases include “Blood Red Skies” (2011), “Forever and Ever” (2014), and “Mercury Retrograde” (2020).

