Industrial electro act Black Agent returns with brand new 2-track single ‘Parasite Receiver’

Out now via the fine label Re:Mission Entertainment is the all new single by the Seattle-based industrial electro act Parasite Receiver. Expect heavy industrial beats, distorted guitars and samples of what the band calls “oppressive right wing christofascist sermons”.

The band says that “the track ‘Parasite Receiver’ was inspired by the recent overturning of the landmark Roe vs Wade decision and collapse of reproductive rights for millions of American women.”

The single’s B-side features a new remix of their anti police brutality song ACAB, originally featured on Black Agent’s debut album “Industrial Ruination”, released in April.

“Parasite Receiver” is now available on all major digital streaming platforms and on the Re:Mission Entertainment Bandcamp page which you can check out below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/parasite-receiver">Parasite Receiver by Black Agent</a>

About Black Agent

Formed in the Pacific Northwest in 2016, Black Agent began as the dark techno solo project of producer and synthesizer influencer Lawrence Kleinke (Computer Controlled: Urban Kickz Recordings, Subsonic, Acid Jack Recordings). In 2019, multi instrumentalist Neil Parker (MiDi, Optimus Prime, Space Kitty Studio, KBRR) and vocalist J Pit (polygraaf discoteq:RBR, Black Laser Kult:RBR, Lateral Tension:Doppler Effect Records, Bloop:Trax Records) joined Kleinke and Black Agent’s sound started to echo the dark industrial sounds of the late 1980s.

“Industrial Ruination” is the band’s debut full length album featuring thirteen songs. Our reviewer described their debut as how bands such as Front 242, Revolting Cocks, FLA, Skinny Puppy and co would have sounded like if they had just got started, and signed today.