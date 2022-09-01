Canadian industrial act 40 Octaves Below drops all new single ‘Splintered’

The Canadian Vancouver-based industrial act 40 Octaves Below has just dropped their new single, “Splintered”. The track is the first single to appear on the forthcoming full-length album, “MetaVersUs”.

Drake Moore explains that the focal point of “Splintered” is retributio: “The song itself is a casting that calls for the guilty to come to Justice.”

The single features four remixes from Matt Hart, Anthony (H), Live Evil Productions and Silence In Machine next to the original mix. The single is available now on all digital platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://40octavesbelow.bandcamp.com/album/splintered-single">Splintered (Single) by 40 Octaves Below</a>

Here’s the video for “Splintered” by 40 Octaves Below.