April 2, 2026

Brotherhood Of Sleep – Enter The Nuummite Cosmos (Digital/CD Album – Zazen Sounds)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 2, 2026
Brotherhood Of Sleep
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Two years ago, Bart Piette (Deadman’s Hill) released the debut album “Devotional Hymns To A Brilliant Flaming Sun” with his side project Brotherhood Of Sleep. Now he returns with a follow-up, created in collaboration with Zazen Sounds. The concept revolves around an Astral Temple that feeds on the immense energy of a Violet Sun, whose rays continuously activate the crystals and skulls within the temple, sustaining them in their highest and most powerful energetic state.

While the concept may initially be somewhat difficult to grasp, the music itself provides clarity. A coherent thread runs through the five tracks, each unfolding in a gradual and immersive progression. The overall atmosphere remains restrained, yet a distinct Ritual aesthetic quickly emerges—dark, at times unsettling, and even ominous. Ritual chants and carefully placed percussion further enhance both the character and the atmosphere. The album draws the listener into an imagined trance, creating the sensation of being part of the ritual taking place within the temple. Bart Piette demonstrates a clear mastery in building this immersive experience—perhaps with the exception of the final track, which, to my ears, feels slightly less compelling than the rest. Nevertheless, he brings all his knowledge and experience to the forefront. The combination of acoustic instruments and electronic elements, supported by essential vocal contributions, makes this album a compelling and rewarding listen.

As an artist, Bart Piette has nothing left to prove; to my ears, he remains a guarantee of high-quality Ritual music made in Belgium. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Aligning With The Nuummite Cosmos”:

https://zazensoundspublishings.bandcamp.com/track/aligning-with-the-nuummite-cosmos

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