Two limited Sol Invictus vinyl releases for January
(Photo taken by Michael Moll) Out via the Auerbach imprint are two limited vinyl releases…
(Photo taken by Michael Moll) Out via the Auerbach imprint are two limited vinyl releases from the neofolk act Sol Invictus.
The first is a vinyl re-release of the 1991 release “The Killing Tide”. The album is available on vinyl for the very first time in 30 years. Next is “King & Queen”, also this 1992 album is now being made available for the first time ever on vinyl.
Both releases come as limited editions of 500 copies each, on black 180g vinyl, inside a gatefold cover with outer protection sleeve and printed inner sleeve. Both also holds a new artwork and layout.
Sol Invictus is the neofolk project by the English artist Tony Wakeford. Wakeford has been the sole constant member of the group since its inception, although numerous musicians have contributed and collaborated with Wakeford under the Sol Invictus moniker over the years.
Below you can see the artwork.
