Siva Six reveals brand new video for ‘December’ taken from the ‘DeathCult’ album

Out now is the official lyric video for the Siva Six track “December”. The video was directed and edited by Death Mask Productions and can be seen right below.

“December” is taken from the band’s very recent album “DeathCult”, the 5th Siva Six album so far, which is out now on CD and download on Bandcamp apart from being on a ton of streaming platforms.

The new album features 12 songs all centered about the concept of the great mystery and the awful tragedy that death is. For the recording of this new album Z (vocals) and U-Ri (keyboard) counted on Psychon for the mix, mastering and production of the material.

Here’s the video for “December”.