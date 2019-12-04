Brand new Chandeen video launched: ‘Vanish’ + new album expected in February 2020

The shoegaze/darkwave act Chandeen is back with an all new video for the track “Vanish”. The track is taken from the band’s new album “Mercury Retrograde” out February 28, 2020. It will be the band’s tenth studio album and it will be released digitally and physically (CD and an 180g vinyl edition).

Here’s the video:

Singer Julia Beyer tells a bit more about the video: “So so proud of this, as we again produced the video on our own, with the filming and concept done by me. And it was so great to work with Luisa again who is so beautiful it hurts and did such an amazing job! And especially the invaluable helping hand (or in this case: choking hand) and laughter with/by Jens made the stressful shoot much more enjoyable.”

Chandeen, then and now

Chandeen was formed in Frankfurt am Main, in 1990, Harald Löwy and Oliver Henkel right at the moment when the darkwave scene knew its primal burst. From the middle of the 1990s, the band’s style changed to a more pop-oriented sound with influences from rock and trip hop. In 1991 Aline Akbari joined, and additional singer Antje Schulz joined in 1992.

After two cassette releases, the band signed to the cult label Hyperium Records, run by Oliver Rösch. Aline Akbari left the group shortly before the signing and was replaced by Catrin Mallon. Under this lineup they recorded their first two full-lengths, “Shaded by the Leaves” and “Jutland”. Both albums became instant classics.

Catrin Mallon and Oliver Henkel left the group in 1994 and went on to collaborate on the project Edera, which produced only one album (1996’s “Ambiguous”) before dissolving. Chandeen continued with the new singer Stephanie Härich for the 1995 EP “Light Within Time”. Härich had previously worked with Harald Löwy on the project Incept Date, singing background vocals on their “Archipelago” album in 1994.

After several releases on Hyperium, the group separated from that label and began releasing on Synthetic Symphony, a sublabel of SPV GmbH. Despite major exposion for the band in 1998 with the single “Skywalking”, it didn’t get them the mainstream succes they hoped for.

Harald Löwy created his own independent label, Kalinkaland, in 2001, which became the primary vehicle for the release of Chandeen’s music. Several further releases followed before the group broke up. In 2007 Löwy reactivated the project, releasing a new album, “Teenage Poetry”, in 2008. Julia Beyer joined for this release. Furthermore there was an additional steady band member with Mike Brown, who died in 2012. 2011 saw the release of their album “Blood Red Skies”, followed by “Forever And Ever” in 2014.

