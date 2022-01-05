Brainquake – Excess Denied (Album – Mahorka)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electro, EBM. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Belgian Marc Ceulemans has released a second album…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electro, EBM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Belgian Marc Ceulemans has released a second album in 2021, which now has been released on the Bulgarian label Mahorka.
Content: Brainquake holds on its heavy Industrial sound treatments empowered by a raw, metallic atmosphere. But the tracks also feature slow EBM influences and some Electro-Minimal passages. The vocal parts have been produced in a rather ghost-like way, which is totally complementary with the darkness of the work. The last song features guest vocals by Humanfobia.
+ + + : Brainquake didn’t change its global approach and influences although this album sounds a bit different to its predecessor “A Fronte Praecipitium, A Tergo Lupi”. I however like the familiar cold atmospheres and raw sound treatments empowered with pure Industrial elements. “The Number 12” is a great piece, which has something Klinik-al, but I won’t make further comparisons. “Static” is another attention grabber for its sound treatments.
– – – : Some tracks aren’t always accessible for a wider audience, but Brainquake is definitely more suited for a restricted number of listeners. The global sound production can eventually be improved.
Conclusion: Brainquake definitely sounds as something different and apart from the rest of the scene; somewhere between Industrial and Dark-Electro.
Best songs: “The Number 12”, “Static”, “Humanfobia”, “Red Sprites”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/brainquake.music
Label: www.facebook.com/mahorka.org
