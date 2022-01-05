Omnibael to release debut which sound a bit like Godflesh
Stoke On Trent (UK) based industrial band Omnibael are to release their 9-track debut album,…
Stoke On Trent (UK) based industrial band Omnibael are to release their 9-track debut album, “Rain Soaks The Earth Where They Lie”, on Cruel Nature Recordings on February 4th. They make a rather vicious noise reminiscent of early Godflesh, peak-era Ministry, Cop Shoot Cop and early Unsane.
Over a very short period of time, the duo formed this year, the band has realized quite some output including a split album with Lip Critic and a few live and virtually live outings.
As for their sound the band says they were “listening to The Body, White Suns, Show Me The Body, Uniform, Black Dice, Sightings, Kevin Richard Martin and Full of Hell – our friends’ music too – Rejection Ops, Territorial Gobbing.”
Check the player below to get an idea what to expect.
