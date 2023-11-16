Sam Rosenthal and Vidnaobmana Reissue 1992 Collaboration Lp

The Sam Rosenthal and vidnaObmana (aka Dirk Serries) collaboration album “Terrace of Memories”, kickstarted earlier this year, will be released in a remastered version on January 12 2024. The album will be re-issued, as a download, as a limited edition CD (500 copies) and on vinyl (limited to 250 copies per color, either dark green in crystal clear or grey in dark green).

The CD comes as a 6-panel digipak with additional images. Note that the Bandcamp digital release will have five bonus unreleased source tracks.

1992’s “Terrace of Memories” was recorded when Sam Rosenthal (Black Tape For A Blue Girl’s founder/synthesist, then based in Los Angeles) and Dirk Serries (then recording under the moniker vidnaObmana in Belgium) blended their electronics. The whole was based on a text written by Sam concerning a lost love. This was the duo’s only collaboration.

The whole was remastered by Dirk Serries himself.

Both Dirk and Sam talked about their recollections of this recording session.

Here’s Dirk’s recollection of the project: “Back in the days, pre-internet, we traded a lot of tapes by mail. Projects and collaborations took much longer to complete due to the longer waiting times, waiting for the postal system to do their work. When I started to correspond with Sam in the mid-80s, I was very into the albums by his Black Tape For A Blue Girl band. The eerie atmospheres and ambience surrounding the songs were really mesmerizing, and I could imagine a blend of Sam’s sound-structures with my ambience. I sent him sources on tape. But with every collaboration release back then, time moved by before something was completed, again due to the slower way of communicating. I appreciated Sam’s brilliant interaction and additional performances. ‘Terrace of Memories’ is a real Sam Rosenthal & vidnaObmana collaboration, and I truly wonder why we never did a follow-up. Enjoy.”

Sam Rosenthal from his side says this: “As far as I can recall, I began working on this collaboration with Vidna after the recording of ‘A Chaos of Desire’ in 1989. Dirk sent me cassette tapes of music, and I worked on my 8-track but got distracted by other projects. The project was pushed to the back-burner, and the album wasn’t finished and mixed until 1992. Quite honestly, I only have the vaguest memory of working on it in my The Lush Garden studio in Los Angeles. I remember that even a few weeks after I finished a piece, it was hard for me to tell which parts I played and which parts were Dirk’s. Aside from the low cello sound on my eMax, and the very slight vocals on the one track, who played what is a blur. That’s cool. It’s a great ambient blend.”