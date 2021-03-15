Post Machinery Environment to enter studio to record extra material

Good news from Argentina. At the end of 2020 Post Machinery Environment launched the singles “Ritual (Year 13)” and “Drugs Will Tear Us Apart” in all digital stores along with a video clip. They now plan the recording of two more singles for the following months of the year, in addition to a video clip, recorded during 2020 and 2021, with the special participation of the American violinist Lisa Miles.

Currently the band is preparing its participation in the online festivals “Electro Freak Show MMXXI” and “Festival Under Latinoamericano”, and evaluating the possibility of participating in more virtual festivals, due to the limitations that still exist for live performances.

Post Machinery Environment contributed the track “Drugs Will Tear Us Apart” to our “Face The Beat 6” compilation. Check out the track below.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Post Machinery Environment</a>

Post Machinery Environment is a Darkwave / Industrial band established in 1997 and located on the eastern side of the Southern Andes. They were formerly known as Gotico, between 1997 and 2007.

Post Machinery Environment back catalogue

<a href="https://postmachineryenvironment.bandcamp.com/album/drugs-will-tear-us-apart">Drugs Will Tear Us Apart by Post Machinery Environment</a>

<a href="https://postmachineryenvironment.bandcamp.com/album/ritual-year-13">Ritual (Year 13) by Post Machinery Environment</a>

<a href="https://postmachineryenvironment.bandcamp.com/album/4-ma">4-MA by Post Machinery Environment</a>

<a href="https://postmachineryenvironment.bandcamp.com/album/shutdown">Shutdown by Post Machinery Environment</a>

<a href="https://postmachineryenvironment.bandcamp.com/album/vintage-technique">Vintage Technique by Post Machinery Environment</a>