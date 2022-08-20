Blackened witch house act Morningstvr launches debut album

August 20, 2022

The blackened witch house project, Morningstvr has just released its debut solo album, “The New…
Blackened witch house act Morningstvr launches debut

The blackened witch house project, Morningstvr has just released its debut solo album, “The New Salem” via Blvsphemy Records. The New Salem is available on CD and digital formats via Blvsphemy Records

Morningstvr is a Los Angeles based producer and occultist. He was diagnosed with the autism spectrum disorder as an infant and is the son of a well-known paranormal investigator. “As an adolescent who was often misunderstood by my peers, I developed a deep appreciation for the macabre and identified with the title character Frankenstein from Mary Shelley’s beloved novel of the same name.”

Morningstvr cites Xasthur, Dark Throne, Flesh and Plvgues as his key influences and coined the term ‘blackened witch house’ to describe his music. In March of 2021 he was signed to Blvsphemy Records, a witch house label based in Chicago, IL where he continues to thrive with his music.

Here’s the video for “Dreaming Of The Damned” to get an idea how the project sounds.

You can check out the full album below.


