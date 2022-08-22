Portion Control re-releases self-destroying ‘Dissolve’ material in a more durable format

Out via VUZ Records and Maneki Neko Tapes is “Dissolve Plus” by Portion Control. As you might remember, Portion Control released the “Dissolve” CD-Rom in 2004. This was a special release as it was a software that, 66 days after its installation, simply stopped working.

This was the CD-ROM.

With the release of “Dissolve Plus”, these tracks are finally available again on CD, cassette (with a different track order) and as download.

Also added are some tracks from various releases, all out of print for quite some time, namely from the split CD-R “Solar Enemy vs. Portion Control”, the “Belgian Independent Music Compilation 3” CD, the “Stansted” EPCD and the download release “Continued Violence Download”. All in all 21 tracks.

<a href="https://vuzrecordsmegastore.bandcamp.com/album/dissolve-plus-vuz-024">Dissolve Plus (VUZ 024) by Portion Control</a>