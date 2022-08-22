Portion Control re-releases self-destroying ‘Dissolve’ material in a more durable format
Out via VUZ Records and Maneki Neko Tapes is “Dissolve Plus” by Portion Control. As…
Out via VUZ Records and Maneki Neko Tapes is “Dissolve Plus” by Portion Control. As you might remember, Portion Control released the “Dissolve” CD-Rom in 2004. This was a special release as it was a software that, 66 days after its installation, simply stopped working.
With the release of “Dissolve Plus”, these tracks are finally available again on CD, cassette (with a different track order) and as download.
Also added are some tracks from various releases, all out of print for quite some time, namely from the split CD-R “Solar Enemy vs. Portion Control”, the “Belgian Independent Music Compilation 3” CD, the “Stansted” EPCD and the download release “Continued Violence Download”. All in all 21 tracks.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether