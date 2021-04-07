Black Plastic announces new album ‘Club Grotesque’ and releases first single ‘Bite’

Electronic artist Black Plastic announces his new album “Club Grotesque” on Cleopatra Records. The release is the follow-up on his self titled debut album, “Black Plastic”. Founded by renowned graphic designer Kevin Grady, Black Plastic presents dark electronics that you could label as dark techno.

“Club Grotesque” also features several others musicians. Synthpop artist André Obin for instance, lends his vocals to the song, and first single “Bite” while Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is the guest vocalist on the song “Acid Rain” which also features samples from Robert Calvert of Hawkwind. Jason Corbett of the post-punk act Actors, produces the song “Sucker” and lends his guitar work to the track. He also remixed the track “Savage” on the album. Lastly, Casey Desmond produced and played on multiple tracks on the album.

Kevin Grady: “Club Grotesque” grew out of a genuine sense of darkness and dread in what has been one of the hardest years we’ve experienced. Because of that, we doubled down on the beats—sometimes all you can do is dance it all out, even if it’s by yourself in your bedroom. It’s not goth, but it’s definitely dance music for vampires.”

“Club Grotesque” will be released April 16th on Cleopatra Records. It will be available on a limited edition purple vinyl as well as CD and digitally world wide. The first – excellent – single “Bite” is out now and can be heard below.