Brand new dark techno project Matthew Creed signs to Alfa Matrix and releases first single and video ‘Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back’

Alfa Matrix has signed a brand new dark techno project, Matthew Creed. Behind Matthew Creed we find none other than the Estonian artist Dmitry Darling who made a name with his industrial project Freakangel and with the electropop act Suicidal Romance.

A first 4-track single “Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back” has now been released together with a video. Besides the title track on the single we also find 3 remixes by Neikka RPM and Aesthetische. The single is completed with an instrumental mix of the title track.

You can check out the single below and download it now from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/love-is-just-another-stab-in-the-back-ep">Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back EP by MATTHEW CREED</a>

Below is the video for “Love Is Just Another Stab In The Back”.