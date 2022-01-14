Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost releases new single, ‘Come Back To Surprise’ – watch the teaser video

January 14, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Sofie Amalie Klougart) After recently celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary, the Norwegian post-punk…

Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost release new single'Closed Eyes' through Fear of Music

(Photo by Sofie Amalie Klougart) After recently celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary, the Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost follows up with their new single “Come Back To Surprise” available everywhere on 21st January 2022.

Here is the trailer for the video, which will be premiering next week.

About Permafrost

Permafrost was formed in 1982, in Molde, Norway by Frode Heggdal Larsen and Kåre Steinsbu, during the first post punk era, taking their name from a Magazine track. They released the “Godtment” EP a year later. Robert Heggdal, Trond Tornes and eventually Daryl Bamonte, who had worked with bands like Depeche Mode, and The Cure, rounded out the group. In 2019 they released the “Permafrost” EP. “Femme Fatale” and “Closed Eyes” singles were released earlier last year.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost release new single 'Closed Eyes' through Fear of Music

Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost releases new single, ‘Come Back To Surprise’ – watch the teaser video

January 14, 2022 bernard
Black Needle Noise album 'These Mortal Covers' covers Depeche Mode, R.E.M., Deezer, T.S.O.L. and more

Black Needle Noise album ‘These Mortal Covers’ covers Depeche Mode, R.E.M., Deezer, T.S.O.L. and more

January 14, 2022 bernard
Militia finally issue their re-recorded version of 'The Black Flag Hoisted' album

Militia finally issue their re-recorded version of ‘The Black Flag Hoisted’ album

January 14, 2022 bernard
Thomas Leer And Robert Rental get reissue of 'The Bridge' on vinyl via The Grey Area (Mute)

Thomas Leer and Robert Rental ‘From The Port To The Bridge’ exhibition launch with Daniel Miller on 21 January

January 14, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Ravenous: “Forward To The Roots” Reminds Us Of Our Strength And Power’

January 13, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries