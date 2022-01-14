Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost releases new single, ‘Come Back To Surprise’ – watch the teaser video

(Photo by Sofie Amalie Klougart) After recently celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary, the Norwegian post-punk act Permafrost follows up with their new single “Come Back To Surprise” available everywhere on 21st January 2022.

Here is the trailer for the video, which will be premiering next week.

About Permafrost

Permafrost was formed in 1982, in Molde, Norway by Frode Heggdal Larsen and Kåre Steinsbu, during the first post punk era, taking their name from a Magazine track. They released the “Godtment” EP a year later. Robert Heggdal, Trond Tornes and eventually Daryl Bamonte, who had worked with bands like Depeche Mode, and The Cure, rounded out the group. In 2019 they released the “Permafrost” EP. “Femme Fatale” and “Closed Eyes” singles were released earlier last year.