Biomekkanik sign multi-album deal with Dependent Records

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Electronic progressive pop veterans Biomekkanik have signed a multi-album deal with Dependent Records. The Swedes’ forthcoming new album will be released in 2026 and their previous full-length, “Violently Beautiful”, will also be taken over by the label.

The band’s founder Christer Hermodsson says: “Although Biomekkanik have been silent for a decade, the songwriting never stopped,” adding that the signing means “this beast is finally coming back to life again.” Dependent founder Stefan Herwig from his side described the band as “one of those hidden gems.”

The catalogue shift is already visible on streaming platforms. Current platform listings show a 2026 Dependent edition of “Violently Beautiful”. That digital version runs to 11 tracks and includes the David Bowie cover “Life On Mars”, while the original Danse Macabre edition was released on January 16, 2015 as a 10-track album.

Wave-Gotik-Treffen have also listed Biomekkanik among its confirmed artists for 2026, while the band has announced a June 26 appearance at Subkult Festival in Trollhättan.

About Biomekkanik

Biomekkanik is a Swedish band formed in 2007 with two albums to its name. The project was started by Christer Hermodsson and later expanded from a solo vehicle into a band format. Hermodsson is also known as frontman of S.P.O.C.K and SPARK!, and he did production work for Page, Sista Mannen På Jorden And One, Cat Rapes Dog and Mr Kite.

In 2007 the promo/demo “State Of Perfection” was distributed followed by the 2008 single “Enemy”, and the debut album “State of Perfection”. That album was released via SubSpace Communications on June 17, 2009.

By the time of “Violently Beautiful”, Biomekkanik had become a trio with Mattias Johansson and Andreas Ingefjord alongside Hermodsson. Danse Macabre released the album on January 16, 2015. Danse Macabre later announced a rerelease of “Violently Beautiful” in October 2021.

The current return marks another line-up change as Sandra Mattsson (Morlocks) joined the band.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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