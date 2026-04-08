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Stuttgart dark rock band Astraya has released “A Theory of Time”, the second single and video from their upcoming second album “Atropine”. The song follows the earlier single “A Spark Within”.

This is what the band says about the new single “A Theory of Time”: “It is about reflecting on time, the universe, and what happens after death. Inspired by a scientific article, it blends science with personal emotions, especially the loss of a loved one, and expresses a deep desire to escape time and find a place where it no longer exists.”

Below is the video for the previous single “A Spark Within”.

“Atropine” thematically handles human fragility, addiction, fate and time. Production and mixing was done by guitarist Tim Suske, and mastering was done by Roland Böffgen at Hard Drive Sound Studio. You will also hear experimental flute by Yael Su on the title track.

“Atropine” is scheduled for April 24, 2026 via These Hands Melt on vinyl, CD and in digital formats. The LP is limited to 200 copies and the CD to 300 copies.

<a href="https://astraya.bandcamp.com/album/atropine" rel="noopener">Atropine by ASTRAYA</a>

About Astraya

Astraya was formed in Stuttgart in 2018 by vocalist Melina Abele and guitarist Benny Gölz. Guitarist Tim Suske joined soon after, and bassist Tobias Hänsel and drummer Klaus Wintermayr completed the lineup after early personnel changes. Musically the band brings dark rock, with elements of post-rock, metal, doom and post-metal.

The band self-released the EP “Black Awakening” on September 14, 2019. It was followed by the standalone tracks “The Moribund” in November 2021, “Epiphany Pt. 1” in early 2022, and “The Fountain” on May 9, 2022. Those releases led towards the debut full-length “Myth Of Dike”, issued on June 5, 2023.

In 2023 the band also recorded a cover of Failure’s “Heliotropic” for Bitume Prods. Astraya joined the Rome-based label These Hands Melt in 2024. Their second album “Atropine” follows on April 24, 2026.

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