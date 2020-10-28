Erasure launch ‘Fallen Angel’ video starring Heidi N Closet and Alexa Abraxas

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) today launch a new video evoking the spirit of Halloween with a spooky short for “Fallen Angel”. Starring Heidi N Closet from season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race – where she was crowned Miss Congeniality – and model Alexa Abraxas, the video was directed by Brad Hammer, responsible for the video for “Nerves of Steel”.

Watch the “Fallen Angel” video below.

The new video precedes the release of a vinyl 12” and a 3CD box set due out on December 4. The 12” features a brand new remix of the single from Georgia, whilst the 3CD singles boxset collects remixes from each of the album’s singles – “Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)”, “Nerves of Steel”, and “Fallen Angel” – including previously unreleased versions and forthcoming remixes from Confidence Man and Ben Rainey.

The band recently announced the first leg of their tour dates to take place in October 2021.

October 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT

October 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT

October 4 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

October 6 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

October 7 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall EXTRA DATE ADDED

October 9 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

October 10 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

October 12 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

October 14 – Bournemouth, England – International Centre

October 16 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

October 17 – London, England – The O2

October 18 – Brighton, England – Centre

October 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

October 22 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

October 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

October 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

October 28 – Leipzig, Germany – Immobilien Arena

